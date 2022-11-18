Chance the Rapper Ponders Meaning of Home and Lineage With King Promise in ‘Yah Know’ Video

Chance the Rapper is redefining what home means to him. On his latest single “Yah Know,” which features Ghanian singer King Promise, the musician channels Eighties house music through a sample of Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” while pondering ideas of liberation, freedom, and protecting his own peace.

“Let me take y’all back like Marcus/When Europe was still in the darkness,” he offers in an impromptu history lesson. “The boats was big as the arc is/The cargo was gold-tipped spears and it sold by the load.”

“Yah Know” thematically juggles Chance the Rapper’s recent infatuation with the African diaspora. The concept is centered in the accompanying self-directed music video, which initially premiered during a recent art exhibit hosted at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art with Chicago-based visual artist Mia Lee. The video captures Black storytelling in various forms and across generations, highlighting Chicago footwork dancers that mirror artists from the continent in a connection of lineage. It also features appearances from Lee, King Promise, and Vic Mensa.

“Chance really immersed me into the project from the very beginning,” Lee shared in a statement. “Felt very much like a real collaboration because we were pretty much making the pieces of the project at the same time. Like while he’d be in his studio finishing verses I was in my studio painting.” Trending All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

Lee’s piece showcasing the characters of “the lady” and “the gentlemen” functioned as a centerpiece for the “Yah Know” exhibit, depicting the couple being forced forward by unanticipated circumstances. She added: “We got to really talk consistently and just have these really open conversations which led to us telling stories about our family which inspired the piece that I made – aside from the song just being very very fire on its own.”

The single, which will appear on Chance the Rapper’s forthcoming project Star Line Gallery, marks the fourth in a long string of singles. Earlier this year, he previewed the record with “Child of God,” “A Bar About a Bar,” and “The Highs & The Lows” featuring Joey Badass.