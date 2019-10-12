 Chance the Rapper Confronts Skeletons in Closet in ‘We Go High’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next J Balvin Plays Anime Action Hero With M-Flo in 'Human Lost' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Chance the Rapper Confront Skeletons in His Closet in ‘We Go High’ Video

Rapper shares Elijah Alvarado-directed visual for the track featured on his 2019 debut album The Big Day

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chance the Rapper confronts the skeletons in his closet in his new music video for "We Go High."

Chance the Rapper dropped a new video for his The Big Day track “We Go High” exclusively to his Instagram on Friday.

In the video, Chance goes through the motions of facing his demons and coming out on the other side. At the start of the Elijah Alvarado-directed visual, Chance’s girlfriend is seen digging through his skeletons to find her suitcase, while Chance faces the mistakes of his past in an indoor torrential downpour while observing people partying at a club. Eventually Chance meets his girlfriend after meandering throughout at the city, suitcases in hand at a big mint-green door.

The rapper released his official debut album The Big Day in July, a follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

In September, Chance revealed he’d be pushing his tour for The Big Day to 2020 writing, “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli.” “The Big Day” tour will now begin January 15th in San Diego, before hitting Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more, ending February 24th in Milwaukee.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.