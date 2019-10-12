See Chance the Rapper Confront Skeletons in His Closet in ‘We Go High’ Video

Chance the Rapper dropped a new video for his The Big Day track “We Go High” exclusively to his Instagram on Friday.

In the video, Chance goes through the motions of facing his demons and coming out on the other side. At the start of the Elijah Alvarado-directed visual, Chance’s girlfriend is seen digging through his skeletons to find her suitcase, while Chance faces the mistakes of his past in an indoor torrential downpour while observing people partying at a club. Eventually Chance meets his girlfriend after meandering throughout at the city, suitcases in hand at a big mint-green door.

The rapper released his official debut album The Big Day in July, a follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

In September, Chance revealed he’d be pushing his tour for The Big Day to 2020 writing, “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli.” “The Big Day” tour will now begin January 15th in San Diego, before hitting Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more, ending February 24th in Milwaukee.