Music News

Watch Chance the Rapper Go Undercover as Lyft Driver

Rapper pretends to be bad freestyler in video to spotlight ride-sharing app’s partnership with New Chance Fund

Chance the Rapper goes undercover as a Lyft driver in a new video to announce the ride-sharing app’s partnership with his New Chance Fund charity. The not-well-disguised Chance discusses his native Chicago, his personal life, his charity and Kendrick Lamar – and feigns being a poor freestyler – over the course of his rides, which feature the passengers breaking protocol by suspiciously sitting shotgun.

“I never use GPS. They say ‘Never leave things up to chance,’ I say ‘I always leave things up to chance,'” he quips to one rider, with the rapper constantly name-dropping himself to unsuspecting passengers.

Before rides’ end, Chance the Rapper drops the charade when he ditches his beanie for his trademark “3” hat. The video was filmed to spotlight Lyft’s Round Up and Donate feature that supports Chicago public schools; in September 2017, Chance the Rapper announced a $2.2 million fund to help the arts programs at Chicago public schools, one of the many charitable endeavors the artist has spearheaded for the Windy City.

