Chance the Rapper Voices Character in ‘The Lion King’

Chance the Rapper revealed that he voiced the character Bush Baby in the Jon Favreau-directed, live-action remake of The Lion King. The rapper said Donald Glover, who voiced the older Simba, recommended him to consult on the film, and one thing led to another.

Chance took to Instagram to unveil photos with his family attending the film’s Hollywood premiere on Tuesday, along with a snapshot of the credits, which features him as the character Bush Baby.

In the caption, he shared that he was obsessed with The Lion King growing up. “Needless to say, the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life,” he wrote. “So when my big bro Donald got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor.”

Chance said he spent a year going to the studio, observing the progress. “One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some stinging stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines,” he continued. “It’s all a blur, but I’ll tell you it’s one of the best blurs of my whole life.”

The Lion King, which also stars Beyoncé as the voice of lioness Nala, premieres in theaters on July 19th.