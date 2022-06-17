Chance the Rapper Taps Joey Bada$$ for New Single ‘The Highs & The Lows’

Chance the Rapper has dropped a new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” featuring Joey Bada$$ and produced by DexLvL. The track arrived with a Venice and Paris-set music video directed by the rapper alongside filmmaker Troy Gueno.

“The Highs & The Lows,” Chance’s latest interdisciplinary work, debuted at Art Basel in Switzerland earlier this week. The song and accompanying artwork is a collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga. Chance will showcase the piece at The Dusable Museum of African American History during his Juneeteenth celebration and BBQ on Sunday, June 19.

The music video for “The Highs & The Lows” was filmed in Italy and France in April while Chance and Joey Bada$$ were attending the Venice Biennale. It features Chance’s recent signature style of rapidly flashing lyrics across the screen.

“The Highs & The Lows” marks Chance the Rapper’s third release this year. In March, he debuted “Child of God” in collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah and Moses Sumney, and in May he released “A Bar About A Bar,” a collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington.