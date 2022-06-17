 Chance the Rapper Taps Joey Bada$$ for Single 'The Highs & The Lows' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Luke Combs Shows off His Soulful Side in New Song 'The Kind of Love We Make'
Home Music Music News

Chance the Rapper Taps Joey Bada$$ for New Single ‘The Highs & The Lows’

Song arrives alongside collaborative artwork by Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chance the Rapper has dropped a new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” featuring Joey Bada$$ and produced by DexLvL. The track arrived with a Venice and Paris-set music video directed by the rapper alongside filmmaker Troy Gueno.

“The Highs & The Lows,” Chance’s latest interdisciplinary work, debuted at Art Basel in Switzerland earlier this week. The song and accompanying artwork is a collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga. Chance will showcase the piece at The Dusable Museum of African American History during his Juneeteenth celebration and BBQ on Sunday, June 19.

The music video for “The Highs & The Lows” was filmed in Italy and France in April while Chance and Joey Bada$$ were attending the Venice Biennale. It features Chance’s recent signature style of rapidly flashing lyrics across the screen.

“The Highs & The Lows” marks Chance the Rapper’s third release this year. In March, he debuted “Child of God” in collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah and Moses Sumney, and in May he released “A Bar About A Bar,” a collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington.

In This Article: Chance the Rapper, Joey Bada$$, song announcement, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.