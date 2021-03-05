Chance the Rapper Drops Video for New Song ‘The Heart and the Tongue’

Chance the Rapper contemplates an internal struggle in the video for his new song “The Heart & the Tongue,” his first new music of 2021

“My heart and tongue are fightin’/My mind is undecided/It’s not like Trump and Biden/It’s more like it’s something private/Like when yo cousins fighting/One of ’em get excited/You can’t just jump the gun and pick a side and jump inside it,” Chance raps on the DexLvL-produced track, later adding, “My heart and mind are beefing/I call ’em Rhyme and Reason.”

The video, written and directed by Chance, finds the rapper in deep thought, sputtering out the lyrics to the new track one word at a time. The song also includes references to Poseidon, Liam Neeson, and the ancient philosopher Thales of Miletus.

While Chance the Rapper updated his ongoing Merry Christmas Lil Mama in 2020, he has not released a new album since 2019’s The Big Day. He’s also in the middle of a legal battle with his former manager over unpaid commissions (the ex-manager’s lawsuit states) and demanding kickbacks (as Chance’s lawsuit alleges).