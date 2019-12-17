Watch Chance The Rapper and Taylor Bennett Perform ‘Roo’ on ‘Corden’

Chance the Rapper took over for James Corden as host of The Late Late Show this week and took the opportunity to perform “Roo” with his brother Taylor Bennett. The show marked the first time the pair has performed together on TV.

In the clip, the duo sit side by side on a floral-covered stage, giving the song, which comes off Chance’s recent album The Big Day, an intense feel. Black and white footage of the pair’s childhood plays on a screen behind them.

Earlier this week, Chance the Rapper announced the cancellation of his upcoming “The Big Tour,” which was previously postponed until 2020. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

Chance the Rapper released his debut album, The Big Day, in July, while Bennett dropped an EP, The American Reject, in May.

During his hosting gig, Chance also tapped Bennett to play a Christmas edition of Nuzzle Whaaa? alongside Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson.