Watch Chance The Rapper, Steph Curry Help Explain Voting in Midterms

Ahead of the midterm elections this Tuesday, Chance The Rapper and NBA star Steph Curry joined Akilah Hughes on an episode of HBO’s Pod Save America to explain the voting process.

On Friday night, they made cameos on the show’s “Democracy or Else” segment, where they confessed they hadn’t submitted their absentee ballots yet, getting reprimanded by Hughes who says, “Do you know how many people forget to mail their ballots back? A lot, Chance the Rapper. A lot, Steph the basketball guy… who I’m very happy switched from a goatee to a beard.”

Chance then quipped to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter, “That’s a beard?” ahead of a voting explainer.

The rapper’s appearance in the segment isn’t a surprise considering he recently held a press conference at City Hall where he revealed he’s endorsed Democratic candidate Amara Enyia for Chicago mayor. He also disputed claims that he would be joining the mayoral race. “I’ve been longstanding in saying that Chicago needs new leadership and a new mayor,” he told the crowd. “So I’m proud to announce that I will not be running for mayor.”