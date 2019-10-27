 Chance the Rapper Brings ‘The Big Day,’ Megan Thee Stallion to ‘SNL’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Chance the Rapper Bring ‘The Big Day,’ Megan Thee Stallion to ‘SNL’

Host/musical guest performs “Zanies and Fools” and “Handsome” from latest LP

Chance the Rapper brought The Big Day to Saturday Night Live for the musical guest portion of his double duty episode, performing two tracks from his 2019 LP.

After Chance the Rapper (the host) introduced Chance the Rapper (the musical guest), he gave fans a preview of what they can expect on his 2020 tour with a rendition of The Big Day closer “Zanies and Fools,” a performance that included dancers, a drum line and a personal home video.

For his second set – introduced this time by actor Jason Momoa, a surprise guest in the “Judge Barry” sketch – Chance the Rapper delivered “Handsome” while scrolling display boards broadcasted the track’s lyrics. As with the album version, Megan Thee Stallion appeared onstage to supply her guest verse.

As expected with a Chance the Rapper-hosted episode, musical sketches were sprinkled throughout the episode, including a Chicago tribute in the monologue and “Spooky Song,” plus a “cut for time” ’80s Drug PSA spoof about the dangers of crack cocaine:

Rolling Stone
