Chance the Rapper to Return as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest

Chance The Rapper is set to serve as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 26th, following Season 45 hosts Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stranger Things star David Harbour and Woody Harrelson.

The rapper first appeared as a musical guest on SNL in December 2015 and returned as host to the show nearly one year later. During his last stint as an SNL host, he appeared in a ’90s R&B sketch titled “Come Back, Barack” mourning the fact that Barack Obama was no longer president and portrayed a stand-in New York Rangers sports announcer who knew nothing about hockey; Chance recently reprised his hockey announcer role for an NHL ad.

The Chicago rapper’s appearance on SNL comes just months after the release of his debut album The Big Day in July and follows the release of his latest music video for his single “We Go High.”

In addition to his SNL duties, Chance is set to head out on tour for The Big Day in early 2020, after revealing he’d be postponing his shows in September. Chance’s rescheduled tour dates are set to kick-off January 15th in San Diego, after which he’ll head out to Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more, with the tour concluding February 24th in Milwaukee.