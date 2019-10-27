See Chance the Rapper Pay Tribute to Chicago, ‘Second-Best’ Things With ‘SNL’ Monologue

Chance the Rapper opened his episode of Saturday Night Live with a musical monologue that paid tribute to both his native Chicago and “second-best” things.

After throwing his support behind the teachers’ strike in Chicago – Chance wore a Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt for the monologue – the rapper delivered an ode to “the Second City.”

“Sometimes the second-best is better than the first,” Chance the Rapper said before unspooling a list of runners-up that he prefers to the universally recognized best thing: The search engine Bing, Burger King fries, Pepsi, Luigi, Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, Chili’s Too and NBC Nineties sitcom California Dreams.

“I’m the kind of guy who likes the second-best better / I’m the kind of guy who likes second best one / I like DMC better than Run,” Chance the Rapper noted before SNL‘s Kyle Mooney joined him onstage.

To close out the musical monologue, Chance looped back to his native Windy City. “I’m the kind of guy who likes second-best best / I think Chicago is better than the rest / I take seconds at dinner and second glances / I believe in second chances,” he added.

“I love my wife and my family is true / A month ago we welcomed daughter number two / Now I’m in New York, it’s great to be alive / I’m back for the second time hosting Saturday Night Live.”