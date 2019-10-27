 Chance the Rapper Pays Tribute to Chicago, Second-Best Things on ‘SNL’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next A Trans Woman Died in ICE Custody. Then ICE Deleted Video Footage of Her Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Chance the Rapper Pay Tribute to Chicago, ‘Second-Best’ Things With ‘SNL’ Monologue

Host/musical guest delivers homage to “the Second City” to kick off latest episode

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chance the Rapper opened his episode of Saturday Night Live with a musical monologue that paid tribute to both his native Chicago and “second-best” things.

After throwing his support behind the teachers’ strike in Chicago – Chance wore a Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt for the monologue – the rapper delivered an ode to “the Second City.”

“Sometimes the second-best is better than the first,” Chance the Rapper said before unspooling a list of runners-up that he prefers to the universally recognized best thing: The search engine Bing, Burger King fries, Pepsi, Luigi, Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, Chili’s Too and NBC Nineties sitcom California Dreams.

“I’m the kind of guy who likes the second-best better / I’m the kind of guy who likes second best one / I like DMC better than Run,” Chance the Rapper noted before SNL‘s Kyle Mooney joined him onstage.

To close out the musical monologue, Chance looped back to his native Windy City. “I’m the kind of guy who likes second-best best / I think Chicago is better than the rest / I take seconds at dinner and second glances / I believe in second chances,” he added.

“I love my wife and my family is true / A month ago we welcomed daughter number two / Now I’m in New York, it’s great to be alive / I’m back for the second time hosting Saturday Night Live.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.