 Chance the Rapper Plays History Teacher in Compelling New Snippet - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'New Girl' Actor Ralph Ahn Dies at 95: 'Always the Funniest Scenes'
Home Music Music News

Chance the Rapper Plays History Teacher in Compelling New Snippet

He says he “might delete” the impressive new clip featuring Vic Mensa

By

Staff Writer

Mankaprr Conteh's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chance The RapperChance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper performs during the Summerfest Music Festival on Sept. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sipa via AP Images

In a new song snippet shared on Instagram and Twitter, Chance the Rapper delights in a karmic story of George Washington’s death before weighing ideas like Black wealth, violent revolt, and voting. The 43-second clip boasts some of his most interesting bars and delivery in recent memory. 

After weaving a mostly untrue yet symbolic narrative around the first American president’s dental health and final days (“George Washington died at the dentist getting fillings/he had slave teeth by the hundreds but bacteria by the millions”), Chance blasts into the present with agile rapping about modern Black life. His most recent feature, on fellow Chicago rapper Super Bwe’s “ACAB,” similarly weaves the history and current reality of anti-Blackness in the U.S., primarily in policing.  

“I wholeheartedly believe if you couldn’t handle Chance at his wife guy phase, you don’t deserve him at whatever this is,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the newest clip. When another user, impressed with the soundbite, lauded Chance for supposedly returning to the acid use of his early career, Chance responded, “I’m not on acid but I’m def [sic] on y’all ass this year.”

Last week, on Instagram, Chance the Rapper hinted that he may drop something new this month.

Production in the new clip is courtesy of Nez — one half of the production duo Nez & Rio, collaborators to other blog era stars ScHoolboy Q, Wale, and A$AP Rocky — and Los Hendrix, one of the beat smiths behind SZA’s “Good Days.” Vic Mensa also appears on the song.

In This Article: Chance the Rapper, Hip-Hop, Vic Mensa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.