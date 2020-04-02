 Chance the Rapper Pransk Lil Nas X in 'Punk'd' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Chance the Rapper Prank Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Punk’d’ Trailer

The series premieres on Quibi on April 6th

The first trailer has arrived for Chance the Rapper’s reboot of Punk’d, which premieres on new streaming platform Quibi on April 6th.

In the clip, Chance, who executive produces and hosts the series, pranks everyone from Lil Nas X and Offset to Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign. Along with the trailer, Chance posted several short clips from the episodes on his Twitter page, including one where Megan Thee Stallion is terrified by a loose gorilla.

The Punk’d reboot comes from MTV Studios, but will be exclusive to Quibi, with Chance filling the prankster seat previously occupied by Ashton Kutcher. Punk’d is Chance the Rapper’s latest streaming gig following his role as judge in Netflix’s music competition series Rhythm + Flow.

Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance the Rapper said in a statement in January. “I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

In This Article: Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset

