Watch Chance the Rapper Prank Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Punk’d’ Trailer

The first trailer has arrived for Chance the Rapper’s reboot of Punk’d, which premieres on new streaming platform Quibi on April 6th.

In the clip, Chance, who executive produces and hosts the series, pranks everyone from Lil Nas X and Offset to Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign. Along with the trailer, Chance posted several short clips from the episodes on his Twitter page, including one where Megan Thee Stallion is terrified by a loose gorilla.

hey meg u still gotta give me a feature on this joint.. its so catchy MEG THE STALLION GOT #Punkd MEG THE STALLION GOT #Punkd 😂😂 ⁦@theestallion⁩ pic.twitter.com/QQCtcrevI4 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

Small possibility I took it too far with yours ⁦@LilNasX⁩ THANKS FOR BEING SUCH A GOOD SPORT 😂😂 #punkd pic.twitter.com/P7beAczL9z — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

Ay Set remember the last time I let u drive 😂😂 #punkd ⁦@OffsetYRN⁩ pic.twitter.com/1G4fcNe6ve — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

The Punk’d reboot comes from MTV Studios, but will be exclusive to Quibi, with Chance filling the prankster seat previously occupied by Ashton Kutcher. Punk’d is Chance the Rapper’s latest streaming gig following his role as judge in Netflix’s music competition series Rhythm + Flow.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance the Rapper said in a statement in January. “I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”