Chance the Rapper to Host ‘Punk’d’ Revival

Chance the Rapper will mastermind pranks against fellow celebrities in an upcoming revival of the MTV show Punk’d.

While MTV Studios will produce the series, the Punk’d reboot will be exclusive to the upcoming streaming service Quibi, with Chance filling the prankster seat previously occupied by Ashton Kutcher.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance the Rapper said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Chance’s victims have not yet been revealed, but in a teaser released Friday, the rapper torments Megan Thee Stallion with a prank involving an escaped gorilla.

The Punk’d revival’s premiere date has not yet been announced. When it does arrive, each episode of Punk’d will run 10 minutes. In addition to Punk’d, Quibi will also update the MTV dating series Singled Out for the Tinder generation, The Hollywood Reporter writes. Quibi is set to launch in April.

I got a new job. I’m hosting PUNK’D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/j616DdUro1 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 24, 2020

Punk’d is Chance the Rapper’s latest streaming gig following his role as judge in Netflix’s music competition series Rhythm + Flow.