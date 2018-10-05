Chance the Rapper Pledges $1 Million to Chicago Mental Health Services

Chance the Rapper has pledged $1 million to mental health services in Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago reports. He announced the news during his second annual summit for his nonprofit SocialWorks on Thursday, which he streamed live via Twitter.

To start, six different mental wellness providers will receive $100,000 grants in Cook County, Illinois. Chance called the new initiative My State of Mind, which will serve as a mental health resource for Chicagoans. Summit attendees included members of the Illinois Health Department of Human Services and Chicago Department of Health.

“We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go,” Chance said.

The rapper also announced he would be expanding on the donations he previously made to Chicago Public Schools. Last year, he donated $1 million to Chicago Public School Foundation “for arts and enrichment programming.”

“This year, 20 more schools will get $100K,” Chance said. “We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back.”