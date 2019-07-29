Chance the Rapper Plots North American Tour

Chance the Rapper will promote his recently issued debut LP, The Big Day, on a massive North American tour this fall. The 35-date trek launches Saturday September 14th in San Francisco, California and wraps November 10th in Miami, Florida.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. local time via the rapper’s website. A Citi card pre-sale runs Monday, July 29th at 1 p.m. ET through Thursday, August 1st at 10 p.m. local time.
While The Big Day marks Chance the Rapper’s first full-length album, it’s far from his debut studio project. The all-star record — which features contributions from John Legend, Ben Gibbard, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Shawn Mendes, Randy Newman and Nicki Minaj, among others — follows a handful of acclaimed mixtapes, including 2016’s Grammy-winning Coloring Book.
In a mid-July Tonight Show spot, Chance revealed that he served as a “nostalgia consultant” — at the request of the film’s co-star Donald Glover — on the new Lion King remake.
“He contacted me while they were working on it and was like ‘Hey, I told Jon Favreau, the director, that you were a huge fan and he wants you to come in as a nostalgia consultant to tell him what Nineties kids like about The Lion King,'” Chance told Jimmy Fallon. “So that’s what I did.” He added, “It did get me another gig. I did a little bit of slight vocal work on the animated film. You won’t know it’s me. It’s very weird. I do, like, a lot of the background noises. In very small parts, like if you see an antelope grazing or something.”
Chance the Rapper Tour
September 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
September 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden|
October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
October 22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
October 26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
October 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
November 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 7 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
November 8 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
November 10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop