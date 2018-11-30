Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Hear Blake Shelton's Tense Cover of Eddie Rabbitt's 'Every Which Way but Loose' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Chance The Rapper Releases Two New Songs

“My Own Thing” is vintage Chance, while “The Man Who Has Everything” is a melancholy Christmas song

By

Reporter

Brendan Klinkenberg's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chance The Rapper performs during Spotify's RapCaviar Live In Brooklyn on September 29, 2018.

Chance The Rapper performs during Spotify's RapCaviar Live In Brooklyn on September 29, 2018.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spotify

Back in July, after teasing a new album, Chance The Rapper released four new songs with little fanfare. He repeated the release strategy on Thursday, dropping two new song with no warning. “My Own Thing” and “The Man Who Has Everything” hit streaming services, with the similar stark artwork of his earlier 2018 releases.

“The Man Who Has Everything” is, kind of, a Christmas song. Chance wants kids to learn about Jesus before Santa and is “tryna turn Confederate flags into confetti strings.” It’s all built on a melancholy sample, and Chance is mournful — a far cry from his bouyant Christmas record Merry Christmas Lil Mama, with Jeremih. “My Own Thing,” similarly, is closer to the vintage Chance — it’s built on lightly gospel-inflected, bouncy piano and organ, and features a verse from Chicago’s Joey Purp.

The songs — if they’re the last thing Chance releases this year — cap a busy year for the rapper, even without a full-length. He starred in a film this year, endorsed a candidate in Chicago’s heavily contested mayoral race and recently signed on to two high profile projects: Producing a musical, and judging a Netflix reality competition.

In This Article: Chance the Rapper, Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad