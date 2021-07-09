 Chance the Rapper Releases 'Magnificent Coloring World' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Chance the Rapper Drops New Trailer for Concert Film 'Magnificent Coloring World'

Movie will premiere exclusively in AMC Theatres this August

Jon Blistein

Chance the Rapper has released a new trailer for his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World. The film will premiere in Los Angeles on August 13th, with a New York premiere following on the 14th; Magnificent Coloring World will screen exclusively at AMC movie theaters.

Magnificent Coloring World captures a secret concert that Chance the Rapper filmed in 2017, just after he’d won three Grammys for 2016 record, Coloring Book. The concert was performed in front of a select group of fans in Chance’s hometown of Chicago, and it was intentionally staged and filmed as a movie to be screened in theaters.

The new trailer for Magnificent Coloring World offers a glimpse at this unique stage show, along with testimonials from fans who got to see an early cut of the film. Chance also speaks in the clip, saying, “Hearing these giant choral sounds — it hits you right in your heart.”

Magnificent Coloring World was directed by Jake Schreier. Pre-sale tickets for screenings will be available Friday, July 16th.

