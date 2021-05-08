 Chance the Rapper's 'Magnificent Coloring Book' Set for Release - Rolling Stone
Chance the Rapper’s ‘Magnificent Coloring Book’ Concert Film Set for Theater Release

Rapper to independently distribute movie exclusively through AMC Theatres this summer

Chance the Rapper announced Friday that his Magnificent Coloring Book concert film will debut this summer exclusively at AMC Theatres.

“I’m independently distributing a film to theatres and I’m extreeemely proud of myself,” the rapper tweeted. “Thank you @AMCTheatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GOING TO THE MOVIESSS.” Chance also shared the film’s first trailer.

The concert film celebrates the fifth anniversary of Chance the Rapper’s 2016 mixtape Coloring Book and its subsequent tour, during which the Jake Schreier-directed film was recorded. Chance’s House of Kicks serves as producer on Magnificent Coloring Book.

The film also marks Chance the Rapper’s big screen debut as well as is the first time a recording artist has independently distributed a film through the movie theater giant.

”As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming at AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

“Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.”

Magnificent Coloring Book will premiere in AMC Theatres this summer; the exact opening date has not been announced.

