Chance the Rapper, MadeinTYO, DaBaby Release Chaotic Video for ‘Hot Shower’

Chance the Rapper, MadeinTYO and DaBaby star in the chaotic new clip for “Hot Shower,” their track off of Chance’s “debut album” The Big Day.

The three hip-hop artists play host to several rowdy dance parties in a diner, a gymnasium, a race track and a courtroom. There’s also a loose plot that follows Chance’s scuzzy lawyer trying to borrow money from him, but that doesn’t have much to do with anything besides Chance’s inability to pick up the phone.

This past weekend, Chance the Rapper was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing with Megan Thee Stallion and paying tribute to Chicago in his monologue. It was the rapper’s third appearance on the show, following his stint as a musical guest in 2015 and his debut as host a year later. Rhythm + Flow, the Netflix hip-hop competition show on which Chance serves as a judge alongside Cardi B and T.I., just recently wrapped its first season.