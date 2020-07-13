Chance the Rapper Wants to Know Why Joe Biden Is Better Candidate Than Kanye, Trump

Chance the Rapper logged on to Twitter Monday to share some thoughts on the 2020 presidential election. The rapper seems to not care for Joe Biden as the democratic nominee and asked his 8 million followers why they would choose the former Vice President over Kanye West or even Donald Trump.

The Chicago native’s first tweet on the matter seemed to endorse his friend and collaborator West. “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh,” Chance wrote on a retweet of West’s new tribute song to his mother Donda. From there, he criticized the two-party system and vaguely called those interacting with his previous tweets racists.

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??” the Coloring Book rapper continued. “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

Though West has long threatened to run for president in 2020, he has not yet made any legitimate moves to do so beyond interviews and tweets. He has also not personally outlined his own platform outside of indicating that he is pro-life and anti-vaccine in a recent interview with Forbes. In the same interview, he disavowed Trump. Chance, as a West ally, seems to have the actual insight on West’s goals.

Reparations. Prison Abolition. Universal Basic Housing. Education Reform. Universal Basic Income. There’s more but ion work for folks so ill let him do his job. Just saying we been doing this thing the same way for a long time. Can a blck man get a chance — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

“Reparations. Prison Abolition. Universal Basic Housing. Education Reform. Universal Basic Income. There’s more but ion work for folks so ill let him do his job,” he replied to someone asking what West’s platform is. “Just saying we been doing this thing the same way for a long time. Can a blck [sic] man get a chance.”

The 27-year-old tweeted more in support of prison abolition and ending homelessness, believing that neither Trump nor Biden can offer a solution. He ended his train of thought on a neutral note: “I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews.”

Ok sprinting down the hill now:

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

While it remains unclear whether or not West will be able to make it on the November ballot, it is more clear that he has an album to promote. God’s Country likely coming to your preferred streaming service later this year.