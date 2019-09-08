See Chance the Rapper Deliver ‘Ultralight Beam’ at Kanye West’s Chicago Sunday Service

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Chicago this morning, where he recruited fellow Windy City rapper Chance the Rapper to join the choir for a rendition of their Life of Pablo collaboration “Ultralight Beam.”

West’s latest Sunday Service – which again streamed live – took place at the city’s open-air Huntington Bank Pavilion; a steady rain doused both the choir and the audience who snatched up free tickets when they were made available with little notice Saturday.

Although West confirmed this week that his gospel-inspired Jesus Is King would arrive September 27th, today’s Sunday Service was devoid of any material from the album; even “Water” – the Jesus Is King-bound song that became a mainstay of Sunday Services – went unperformed.

Instead, West and the choir delivered their usual slate of gospel-tinged West hits – “Jesus Walks,” “Fade,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” – along with traditional gospel songs and spiritual renditions of Clipse’s “Grindin'” and Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird.”