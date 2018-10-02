Chance the Rapper, John Mayer to Perform at ‘Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ Concert

Mac Miller’s family has put together a tribute concert for the recently deceased rapper. Friends and peers like Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Travis Scott, SZA and more will perform at Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life on October 31st at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

The concert aims to not only celebrate Miller’s life and legacy, but it will also help launch the Mac Miller Circles Fund, a new foundation meant to help provide resources and programming for arts education in underserved communities. The line-up will also include Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Miguel, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples and many more.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” said Miller’s mother Karen Meyers in a statement. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home earlier this month. He was 26-years-old. He had struggled with addiction in the years leading up to his tragically young passing, and had been open about his difficulty remaining sober both in interviews and in his music. The cause of his death is still unknown as authorities await the results from the toxicology report.