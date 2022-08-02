Chance the Rapper, Joey Bada$$ Deliver Artsy Performance of ‘The Highs and the Lows’ on ‘Fallon’

Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ brought their introspective track “The Highs and the Lows” to The Tonight Show Monday, delivering an artistic performance of the collaborative single, complete with superimposed lyrics and onstage lo-fi footage filmed on a handheld camera.

The rappers debuted the song — which deals with the stresses of domesticity and navigating difficult emotions — at Art Basel in Switzerland last month, accompanied by a short film produced in France and Italy produced by Yannis Davy Guibinga. It marked the second time the two have joined forces, following Joey Bada$$’s 2013 track “Wendy N Becky.”

The Chicago native also sat down with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to discuss the 10-year anniversary of his 10 Day mixtape, which marked his mainstream breakthrough, as well as he and Mensa’s diaspora-inspired Black Star Line Festival, which will be held next January in Accra, Ghana.

“The Highs and the Lows” follows “Child of God,” created in tandem with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah and Moses Sumney, and “A Bar About A Bar,” an interdisciplinary art piece with fellow rapper Vic Mensa and Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington. Chance is also reportedly working on a new project, titled Star Line Gallery, due out later this year.

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the U.S.,” Chance said of the festival in a statement. “Eventually we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most. When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.”