Chance the Rapper, Future Lead Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 Lineup

Chance the Rapper, Future, A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill lead the lineup for Rolling Loud’s 2019 Los Angeles edition. Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Playboi Carti will also headline the hip-hop festival, set for December 14th and 15th at Banc of California Stadium.

Other performers include Juicy J, Tyga, Waka Flocka Flame, Wale, Chief Keef, Trippie Redd, Curren$y, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, Kamaiyah, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Young Dolph, Nav, Buddy, NLE Choppa, Lil Tecca, Dom Kennedy, Boogie, Key Glock, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp and Lil Keed.

ROLLING LOUD LOS ANGELES 2019 ON SALE FRIDAY, OCT 4 @ 11AM PThttps://t.co/HKQS5v2PSe pic.twitter.com/CXy3Q7ELDp — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) September 30, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th. The full lineup is available in the above poster.

The Los Angeles installment follows Rolling Loud events in Australia, Miami and the Bay Area. In October, the brand will expand for its first-ever editions in New York City and Hong Kong: The former will feature headliners Wu-Tang Clan, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert; the latter will include Migos and Wiz Khalifa.

The flagship Miami event made headlines in May after a crowd disturbance led to the false active shooter report, which caused a stampede leading to multiple injuries.