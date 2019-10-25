Chance the Rapper Says Kanye West Tried to Join His Wedding Band

Ahead of his double duty on Saturday Night Live, Chance the Rapper dropped by The Tonight Show to discuss his recent LP The Big Day, his actual “big day” — his wedding — and Kanye West’s behavior at the event.

Jimmy Fallon first displayed a photo from Chance’s reception, with everyone — including the groom and Dave Chappelle — wearing a tuxedo, except for Kanye West, who showed up in black button-down short-sleeve shirt. “Everyone is wearing a nice tuxedo except for Kanye, he’s always getting into trouble,” Fallon said before Chance added, “He does his thing.”

Despite the lack of decorum, Chance said West was a great wedding guest. “He’s awesome. What I remember is he tried to join the wedding band,” the rapper said. “They were playing music, but he didn’t have his set-up, his beat machine, so he kind of stood next to them.”

Chance the Rapper later talked about his charitable work in the community, his new Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow, his family life and the wide-ranging guests who appear on The Big Day, from Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane to Randy Newman. “It’s such a diverse cast because [there are] so many different sounds you play at a wedding,” he noted.

As for his role of musical guest and host of SNL this weekend, Chance the Rapper said, “Honestly, it’s been a dream for me since I was a little kid.”