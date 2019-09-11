 Watch Chance the Rapper Channel Motown With ‘Eternal’ on ‘Ellen’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Chance the Rapper Channel Motown With ‘Eternal’ on ‘Ellen’

Smino joined for live version of The Big Day track

Chance the Rapper donned a tuxedo and channeled Motown choreography on Wednesday’s Ellen, performing his recent song “Eternal” with fellow Chicago-based rapper Smino.

Flanked by a pair of backing vocalists, Chance alternated between singing and rapping as he clapped and shimmied on an elevated stage — offering the song a classy, Temptations-styled vibe. Smino joined halfway through for a lengthy verse, and host Ellen DeGeneres — decked out in her own white jacket and black bowtie — made a surprise cameo in the final chorus, much to Chance’s delight.

“Eternal” appears on Chance’s July-issued debut LP, The Big Day, which follows his trio of acclaimed mixtapes: 2012’s 10 Day, 2013’s Acid Rap and 2016’s Grammy-winning Coloring Book.

The emcee, who recently performed “Ultralight Beam” at Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Chicago, will promote The Big Day in 2020 with a rescheduled North American tour. His 2019 itinerary includes a Chicago show on September 28th, a pair of Las Vegas festival dates (Life Is Beautiful on September 20th, iHeartRadio on September 21st) and the Miami Beach Pop Festival on November 10th.

