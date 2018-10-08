Chance the Rapper on Why He Isn’t Interested in Dissing Drake and the Making of Kanye’s ‘Ye’

We all know Chance The Rapper is earnest, but he also practices what he preaches — most recently pledging to donate $1 million to Chicago mental health services. He also doesn’t sit for interviews often, but when he does, he’s forthright and honest in ways most musicians try to avoid. On episode 185 of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal, the Chicago rapper shared his thoughts on the continued Kanye West and Drake beef, explaining the issue as something that’s “probably not like something that can be remedied publically.”

“I saw what it feels like to still be a good lyricist and rap at Drake and nobody cared, especially not Drake,” Chance explained. “Drake has been super helpful to me and my career too and when I first won the Grammys the first person to text me was Drake.”

Budden, Rory, and Mal also pressed Chance for his opinion on West’s eighth studio album, Ye. After much badgering, the Coloring Book MC shared that he liked the album “a little bit,” but admitted his experience working on the project shaped his view of Kanye’s latest release. According to Chance, he contributed ideas and verses to the project, but none of them made it to the final product.

“‘Ye invited me out and I brought my family and we worked on some on tracks. None of the verses that I wrote or anything that had influence on was on the album,” he continued. “I think like you have to understand my perspective of the music is how it affects me and how it affected me or the artist affected me before. So I have a weird understanding of Ye, because I stayed there for two weeks and then when I left nothing that I had put forth for the album — I didn’t have any verses for me rapping myself, but stuff that I helped working with ‘Ye on, verses and stuff weren’t on there. It was different verses that he spit.”

Chance also revealed that his collaboration project with West, Good Ass Job, hasn’t begun yet. According to the Slice actor, Kanye is in full Yandhi mode.