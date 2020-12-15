Chance the Rapper Says He and Dionne Warwick Are Working on New Music on ‘Colbert’

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday, Chance the Rapper said his delightfully peculiar Twitter interaction with Dionne Warwick has led to a musical collaboration.

The exchange occurred earlier this month when, out of the blue, Warwick tweeted at Chance, wondering why he’d put “the Rapper” in his stage name if he’s obviously a rapper, adding, “I cannot stop thinking about this.” Chance said he and the singer had never met, and he was surprised she even knew who he was, but already the exchange has snowballed into some work together.

“We’re working, apparently, on a song,” Chance said. “It’s a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life. It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame.” Chance then cracked, “I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chance reflected on the start of his career, as next year marks the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape, 10 Day, while he also recalled his first performance (a Michael Jackson impersonation at his kindergarten graduation) and his days doing open mics in Chicago. In part two of the interview, Chance spoke about the latest installment of his continually evolving Christmas album with Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving.