Chance the Rapper Unveils Official Debut Album ‘The Big Day’

New record features contributions from John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Timbaland, more

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Chance The Rapper performs onstage during Chance The Rapper to Headline Spotify's RapCaviar Live In Brooklyn in Partnership with Live Nation Urban and Verizon on September 29, 2018 at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spotify)

Chance the Rapper (above) finally released his debut album, 'The Big Day,' which features John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Randy Newman.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper has released his long-awaited debut album, The Big Day.

The 22-track record boasts an eclectic list of special guests from across musical genres, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Francis and the Lights (“The Big Day”), Ben Gibbard (“Do You Remember”), Timbaland (“Big Fish”), Randy Newman (“5 Year Plan”), Shawn Mendes (“Ballin Flossin’”), Nicki Minaj (“Slide Around”), MadeinTYO and DaBaby (“Hot Shower”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Handsome”) and John Legend (“All Day Long”). Per Pitchfork, Chance’s dad, Ken Bennett, even appears on the song “Eternal,” while Broadway legend Oscar Hammerstein II gets a credit on “Zanies and Fools”; it the Broadway great’s second posthumous pop nod of 2019 following Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

The Big Day marks Chance’s fourth full-length solo release, though all his previous efforts have technically been mixtapes: 2012’s 10 Day, 2013’s Acid Rap and 2016’s Coloring Book, the latter of which helped Chance earn three Grammys, Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for “No Problem.” Along with his solo projects, Chance the rapper also teamed with Lil B for the Free (Based Freestyles Mixtape) in 2015 and Jeremiah for Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

The Big Day Track List

1. “All Day Long (feat. John Legend)”
2. “Do You Remember (Ft. Ben Gibbard)”
3. “Eternal (feat. Smino)”
4. “Hot Shower (Ft MadeinTyo and DaBaby)”
5. “We Go High”
6. “I Got You (Always and Forever)”
7. “Photo Ops (Skit)”
8. “Roo (feat. Taylor Bennett)”
9. “The Big Day (feat. Francis And The Lights and Justin Veron)”
10. “Let’s Go on the Run”
11. “Handsome (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)”
12. “Big Fish ( Ft. Gucci Mane)”
13. “Ballin Flossin ( Ft. Shawn Mendes)”
14. “4 Quarters in the Black (Skit)”
15. “5 Year Plan”
16. “Get a Bag”
17. “Slide Around (Ft. Nicki Minaj)”
18. “Sun Come Down”
19. “Found a Good One (Single No More)”
20. “Town on the Hill”
21. “Our House (Skit)”
22. “Zanies and Fools (Ft. Nicki Minaj)”

