Chance the Rapper Talks Concert Film, ‘Home Alone’ Reboot on ‘Fallon’

Chance the Rapper virtually visited The Tonight Show Friday to talk about his upcoming concert film and play a game called Auto-Tune Up with host Jimmy Fallon.

A week after Chance announced that his Magnificent Coloring World concert film would premiere exclusively at AMC Theatres this summer, the rapper discussed the movie just hours to its Chicago premiere party.

“Basically, it’s four years old. It was a film that I shot right after I won the Grammys in 2017. I came back to Chicago right finishing up this tour, getting ready to go on another one, I just had this idea that I wanted to do this concert but specifically for film and it’d be shot like a movie and eventually put it out in theaters,” Chance said.

“It came together in like three weeks a bunch of years back… but I didn’t really know a lot about film at all or how to edit or anything. So about three weeks ago, I sent out for the film and brought it to the studio house and worked tirelessly on it with about 20 people and shot some new stuff.”

Chance the Rapper also revealed that he secretly pitched an idea for a Home Alone reboot. “It’s a Chicago film, and since I was younger I was like, ‘What if there was a hood Home Alone,’ or Hood Alone, if you will,” Chance said. “Just a little more realistic story about people try to kick at the doors at the wrong house. And hilarity ensues, I can’t give you too many details.”

Chance added of his reboot idea, “It’s up for grabs, if you want to get in on this project.”

The rapper next played a game called Auto-Tune Up with Fallon, where both were tasked with livening up mundane text like the side effects of Claritin and the eBay description of a used pool cue: