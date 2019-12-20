Chance the Rapper, Common to Perform at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper, Common and Taylor Bennett will serve as performers when the NBA’s All-Star Weekend heads to the Windy City in February.

Chance the Rapper will perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 16th at Chicago’s United Center, home of the Bulls, with the NBA promising a medley of tracks from The Big Day along with special guests.

Common will serve as the game’s emcee and provide the player introductions as well as “welcome fans to Chicago with a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city prior to introducing players from both teams before tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game,” the NBA said.

Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s brother, will perform at halftime of the NBA Rising Stars game, held Friday, February 14th. The Bennett brothers will also serve as “NBA All-Star Ambassadors, partnering with the NBA, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Sports Commission to develop community and fan-driven program.”

Chance the Rapper’s NBA All-Star performance will be one of the lone opportunities to see the artist perform in the early half of 2020 as the rapper recently announced that his postponed tour in support of The Big Day has now been canceled entirely.

“I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” Chance told fans. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”