Chance the Rapper Gives Art-Inspired Performance of ‘Child Of God’ on ‘Colbert’

Chance the Rapper appeared on The Late Show to offer an artistic performance of his song “Child of God.” Appearing with a small orchestra and several back-up singers, the rapper showcased the evocative track seated in front of a large painting by artist Naila Opiangah as the lyrics popped up on the screen.

Prior to the performance, the rapper sat down with host Stephen Colbert to discuss his collaboration with Opiangah, who he met while visiting Ghana. “We started to realize how many similarities and parallels that there are in the arts world of music and the arts world of the fine arts,” Chance recounted. “And how easy it is for the artist and the art to become commodified, and how little of a say, a lot of times, the artists have in how their conversations get communicated.”

Chance also discussed his Ben & Jerry’s flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance. He encouraged people to buy the ice cream as proceeds go to further the work of his Chicago-based charity, SocialWorks.

Chance the Rapper unveiled “Child of God,” which features Ghanaian-American singer Moses Sumney, in March along with an art exhibition at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. The exhibit displayed Opiangah’s 6’x11’ tall painting — an intricate web of Black women’s nude bodies, as is her signature. The “Child of God” music video depicts the symbiotic creation of Opiangah’s painting and Chance’s song, as the pair work in airy, open space in the rapper’s multipurpose studio, House of Kicks.

“Child of God” is the rapper’s first release as a lead artist of 2022.