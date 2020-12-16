 Chance the Rapper to Host Chi-Town Christmas Virtual Concert - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Cindy Mizelle on Singing Backup for Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and Mariah Carey
Home Music Music News

Chance the Rapper to Host Chi-Town Christmas Virtual Concert

Seasonal celebration will stream Friday, December 18th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper will host a surprise virtual concert, dubbed Chi-Town Christmas, on Friday, December 18th.

The gig will stream on Chance’s YouTube and Instagram, as well as Oculus Quest’s Venues app, which said of the concert, “Chance the Rapper gifts the world a performance for the holidays showcasing the Grammy-winning performer moving through generations of television, culminating with a live band performance for the holidays.”

The rapper also shared a brief teaser for the event on social media:

In 2016, Chance the Rapper teamed up with Jeremih for their Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama mixtape, which the rapper has continued to revisit in subsequent years with added songs, including most recently “Are U Live” and “The Return” from Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving.

Earlier this week, Chance the Rapper stopped by The Late Show to talk about his viral Twitter chat with Dionne Warwick, as well as reveal that he and the legendary singer will be collaborating on new music.

 

In This Article: Chance the Rapper

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.