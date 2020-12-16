Chance the Rapper to Host Chi-Town Christmas Virtual Concert

Chance the Rapper will host a surprise virtual concert, dubbed Chi-Town Christmas, on Friday, December 18th.

The gig will stream on Chance’s YouTube and Instagram, as well as Oculus Quest’s Venues app, which said of the concert, “Chance the Rapper gifts the world a performance for the holidays showcasing the Grammy-winning performer moving through generations of television, culminating with a live band performance for the holidays.”

The rapper also shared a brief teaser for the event on social media:

In 2016, Chance the Rapper teamed up with Jeremih for their Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama mixtape, which the rapper has continued to revisit in subsequent years with added songs, including most recently “Are U Live” and “The Return” from Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving.

Earlier this week, Chance the Rapper stopped by The Late Show to talk about his viral Twitter chat with Dionne Warwick, as well as reveal that he and the legendary singer will be collaborating on new music.