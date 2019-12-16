Chance the Rapper Cancels Upcoming ‘The Big Tour’

Chance the Rapper has canceled his upcoming The Big Tour. The rapper previously postponed the 2020 dates following the birth of his second daughter and took to Instagram over the weekend to cancel the trek once and for all.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” Chance the Rapper wrote on Instagram. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

He added, “Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

Chance originally postponed the tour, which was meant to take place this year, in September. The rapper released his debut album, The Big Day, in July. The 22-track record includes collaborations with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Francis and the Lights, Nicki Minaj, Timbaland and Shawn Mendes.