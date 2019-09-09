Chance the Rapper Pushes Back ‘The Big Day’ Tour to 2020

Chance the Rapper has announced that he will be pushing back the tour for his new album The Big Day to 2020. Posting the news on Instagram, he wrote, “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”

Chance recalled that he had previously gone on tour shortly after his daughter Kensli was born and had missed several early milestones in her life. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

The Big Day Tour will now kick off on January 15th in San Diego, making stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more before wrapping February 24th in Milwaukee. Due to venue availability, the shows at Ottawa, Newark, Omaha, Tulsa, Tampa, St. Louis and St. Paul will be rescheduled at a later date. Chance’s previously scheduled show at Chicago’s United Center on September 28th will play as scheduled, with the second show on September 29th to be moved to a later date. Festival shows at Life Is Beautiful, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Miami Beach Pop Festival will play as scheduled.

Sep 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

Sep 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sep 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov 10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop Festival

Jan 15, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Jan 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Jan 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jan 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Jan 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Jan 23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Jan 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jan 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jan 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jan 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb 1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb 6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb 10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Feb 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Feb 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Feb 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum