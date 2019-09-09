Chance the Rapper Pushes Back ‘The Big Day’ Tour to 2020

Chance the Rapper has announced that he will be pushing back the tour for his new album The Big Day to 2020. Posting the news on Instagram, he wrote, “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”
Chance recalled that he had previously gone on tour shortly after his daughter Kensli was born and had missed several early milestones in her life. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”
I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️
The Big Day Tour will now kick off on January 15th in San Diego, making stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more before wrapping February 24th in Milwaukee. Due to venue availability, the shows at Ottawa, Newark, Omaha, Tulsa, Tampa, St. Louis and St. Paul will be rescheduled at a later date. Chance’s previously scheduled show at Chicago’s United Center on September 28th will play as scheduled, with the second show on September 29th to be moved to a later date. Festival shows at Life Is Beautiful, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Miami Beach Pop Festival will play as scheduled.
Sep 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
Sep 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sep 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov 10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop Festival
Jan 15, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Jan 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Jan 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Jan 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Jan 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Jan 23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
Jan 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Jan 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jan 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Jan 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Feb 1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb 6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb 10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Feb 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Feb 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Feb 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum