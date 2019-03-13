×
Watch Chaka Khan Play Funky ‘Like Sugar’ on ‘Ellen’

Track appears on singer’s first album in 12 years, ‘Hello Happiness’

Funk icon Chaka Khan belted her recent single “Like Sugar” on Wednesday’s Ellen.

The singer recruited a quartet of breakdancers for the track — a fitting touch for a song about a “funky, funky groove.” “It’s like sugar, so sweet/Good enough to eat,” she sang over a thick bassline and dense rhythm track. “When I feel the funk, I give in/Get up on yo feet.”

“Like Sugar” appears on Chaka Khan’s recently issued 12th LP, Hello Happiness, her first album since 2007’s Funk This. Producer Switch, a former member of Major Lazer, co-produced each of the set’s seven tracks and issued it as the first title on his new label, Diary Records.

Chaka Khan, who performed a lengthy version of gospel song “Going Up Yonder” at Aretha Franklin’s August funeral, recently announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with soul singer Michael McDonald. The summer trek launches June 19th in Detroit, Michigan and wraps August 4th in Rohnert Park, California.

