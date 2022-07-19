 We Can't Wait for the Chainsmokers to Launch Themselves Into Space - Rolling Stone
We Can’t Wait for the Chainsmokers to Launch Themselves Into Space

Pop duo will perform some of their songs in a pressurized capsule about 20 miles above the Earth in 2024

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
chainsmokers space performancechainsmokers space performance

The Chainsmokers, not in space, performing in 2021.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

The Chainsmokers are going to launch themselves — and their music — into space, it’s just a shame we’ll all have to wait until 2024 to see it happen.

According to The Associated Press, the duo has partnered with a new space tourism company, World View, which plans to begin chartering flights in pressurized capsules tied to stratospheric balloons in a couple of years. The Chainsmokers will be on one of those flights and are expected to record a performance inside the capsule as it climbs about 20 miles above Earth. 

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” the Chainsmokers said in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring, and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

Back in May, the Chainsmokers released their fourth studio album, So Far So Good, which followed 2020’s Words on the Bathroom Walls. The two have released a string of music videos for album tracks like “Riptide,” “iPad,” and “High.”

