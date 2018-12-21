Chainsmokers, Deadmau5 Among Ultra Music Festival Miami Headliners

Ultra Music Festival Miami has announced the first phase of their lineup, which includes DJ headlining sets from the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiësto and Carl Cox with live headlining sets from Deadmau5, Galantis and Odesza.

The festival, which will move to its new home of Virginia Key Historic Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium in 2019, runs from March 29th through March 31st and features electronic music artists performing across multiple stages.

Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Zedd and Zeds Dead are also among the DJ headliners in the fest’s announcement of their first wave of artists. On the live headliner side, Deadmau5 will make the worldwide debut of his Cube 3.0 stage production during the 21st edition of the long-running electronic music festival. He is also scheduled to appear as his techno alter ego Testpilot. Griz, Illenium and Louis the Child are also billed as live stage headliners.

Back-to-back sets include NGHTMRE and Slander, plus Jaime Jones and Joseph Capriati. Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber and Paco Osuna are scheduled for a trio back-to-back appearance.

With the fest’s new location, it has expanded its grounds and will feature extended sets, with performances extending two hours beyond previous years, which means the shows will now conclude at 2 a.m. each night.