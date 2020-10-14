 Organizers of Controversial Chainsmokers Show Fined $20,000 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next GOAT LeBron James Earns Another NBA Title - and a New Lakers Bobblehead
Home Music Music News

Promoters of Controversial Chainsmokers Concert Fined $20,000

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced penalty following investigation into July charity event where attendees seemed to be ignoring Covid-19 safety protocols

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
WATER MILL, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform during the 'Safe & Sound' Drive-In Concert Fundraiser Presented by JAJA Tequila and In The Know Experiences In Partnership with Bumble at Nova's Ark Project on July 25, 2020 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound)

The promoters of a Chainsmokers concert, where attendees didn't seem to be following Covid-19 safety guidelines, have been fined $20,000.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The promoters behind a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons in New York this summer — which drew criticism for seeming to violate social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines — have been fined $20,000.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the fines for In the Know Experiences and Invisible Noise on Twitter Wednesday, October 14th: “Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law.” Cuomo added that the town of Southampton, where the event took place, “cannot approve permits for group gatherings without state approval.”

A representative for In the Know Experiences declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment. A contact for Invisible Noise was not readily available.

The Safe and Sound charity fundraiser took place in July and was billed as a drive-in concert where guests would be allowed to sit outside their cars in designated areas that were at least six feet apart. While In the Know and Invisible Noise were adamant that they followed all proper Covid-19 safety protocols, photos and videos from the event went viral on social media in part because seemed to show packed crowds with few people wearing masks.

The clips garnered the attention of Cuomo and the New York Department of Health, which launched an investigation into the concert. In an op-ed for Rolling Stone at the time, Department of Health Commissioner Howard A. Zucker, wrote: “I became angry when I learned of the actions of the Southampton concert promoters and the flagrant disregard for the public’s health during a pandemic. But I was heartened by the fact that most of the people who read or heard the story have felt the same way.”

In This Article: covid-19, The Chainsmokers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.