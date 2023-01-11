The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes Together and We Wish We Didn’t Know

Was the Chainsmokers’ song “Paris” inspired by a different kind of Eiffel Tower?

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggert of Chainsmokers stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast this week to talk about love, sex, and… having threesomes — and they admitted to sharing a sexual partner on more than one occasion. Perhaps that made them… “Closer?”

“I think we were like, ‘What the f–k just happened?’” said Pall about one of the duo’s sexual escapades. “Because they were never planned.” Sure, Jan.

“It’s been a long time,” he added with a nervous laugh. “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Not sure if “forced” is the right word here, but we’ll take it. When you think of a male duo in their early 20s touring the world, we can see where that horniness might stem from… so, I guess good for them for admitting to it?

Speaking of casual sex, the pair also admitted to hooking up with the occasional fan in the early days of their career. “I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan: no one wearing merch or anything,” Taggart said. Oof, that makes us feel better.

During the interview, Pall also opened up about a toxic relationship he was in, where he alleged that his ex-girlfriend would track him using a pet-food dispenser.

“So I was seeing somebody, and over the course of the relationship … all of these fights kept happening and I didn’t understand why?” Pall said. “I would get these texts while we were on tour, like, ‘You’re a f–king a–hole,’ and I’d be, like, ‘I don’t know what I could have possibly have just done.’ And it’d be like, ‘You know what you did.’ And I’d be, like, ‘No, that’s why I’m asking you — what did I do?’ And then she would, like, disappear for two days … It was just the most unhealthy … I [felt like I was] losing my mind.”

“My mom hated her, my sister hated her, everyone didn’t like her at this point,” he added. “At this point, I was, like, ‘I think I should probably call this soon’ … but I’m such an optimist, it’s hard for me to pull this rug out.” Trending Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event Andrew Callaghan, Popular Host of ‘All Gas No Brakes’ and ‘Channel 5,’ Accused of Sexual Misconduct The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence ‘It’s Degrading.’ Singer Malu Trevejo Sued by Ex-Staffers Over ‘Abusive’ Treatment

Pall ended up breaking up with her, and while it’s unclear if any threesomes led to the end of this relationship, the musician made it clear he was faithful.

The interview with Call Her Daddy comes after the group released the album So Far So Good last year, featuring songs like “I Love U,” “The Fall,” “iPad,” and “High.” The duo also released “Wish on an Eyelash, Pt. 2” featuring vocals from Mallrat.