Chad Smith, Thunderpussy Rock Out in Honor of Moms Everywhere on ‘Powerhouse’

Seattle rock outfit Thunderpussy teamed up with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith for a thunderous new rock & roll ode to moms, “Powerhouse.” The track will appear on Thunderpussy’s new EP, Milk It, out Friday, October 25th.

“Powerhouse” opens with with a prickly mix of bass and guitar, anchored by a strong and steady drum beat from Smith. The song soon builds to a roar, with Thunderpussy frontwoman Molly Sides bellowing during the chorus, “She’s a lady, she’s a powerhouse/ She’s a storm with wings and she’ll take you out!”

“‘Powerhouse’ is a song for my mother,” Sides said. “It is an ode, an anthem to those who have been dealt a difficult hand in life but continue to persevere and push through. It’s a reminder that there are no limits, no boundaries for the strength and resilience of the feminine spirit. A spirit, a superpower that lives within us all. Pussy is Power.”

Milk It follows Thunderpussy’s 2018 self-titled debut, which was notably produced by Pearl Jam guitarist and avowed fan, Mike McCready (McCready also played guitar on album cut “Velvet Noose”). Following the release of Milk It, Thunderpussy will continue to work on their second album.

Along with their musical endeavors, Thunderpussy’s efforts to trademark their name got a boost from the Supreme Court this summer when it ruled that a federal ban on trademarking immoral or scandalous words was unconstitutional and violated the First Amendment (the case specifically involved the clothing brand Fuct). Thunderpussy are still awaiting approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and they have acknowledged that their copyright could be denied on other grounds.