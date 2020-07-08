Dance-Punk Outfit !!! Drop New Track ‘Do the Dial Tone,’ Tease EP

Dance-punk band !!! have released “Do the Dial Tone,” a track off an upcoming EP titled Certified Heavy Kats, out July 31st.

“I’m not looking around for a recommendation,” lead singer Nick Offer sings in the animated video, directed by Mia Malkova. A maneki-neko cat waves in a window as a figure runs down city streets. “Furrowed brow finger raised everyone’s got something to say.”

“We thought of ‘Do The Dial Tone’ as a KLF/Enigma-type call and response on the eve of destruction,” Offer said in a statement, “and it’s easy to imagine a doomsday rave writhing it out to the driving breakbeat and paranoid synth lines.”

“This is us exploring the outer edges of what we do,” he added. “We try a lot of different things with the hopes of coming up with something fresh by getting it wrong. How wrong did we get it this time?”

Other songs on the EP include “Let It Fall,” described as neo-soul, as well as “Wonderful Life,” and “Tighten the Grip,” which features Angus Andrew. The EP closes with the psychedelic “Walk It Off.”

!!! released their eighth LP, Wallop, in August 2019. Certified Heavy Kats is currently available for preorder.