Celine Dion Reschedules Remaining North American Tour Dates to 2022

Celine Dion has announced that the remaining North American tour dates on her Courage World Tour — originally rescheduled to August 16th through September 24th, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic — have once again been rescheduled to March 9th through April 22nd, 2022.

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands.”

The Courage World Tour — Dion’s first in over a decade — was in the middle of its North American leg in March 2020, when the pandemic forced live music to shut down. The singer initially announced last September that the dates would be rescheduled to fall 2021, before once again rescheduling to spring 2022 on Thursday due to “varying local Covid-19 restrictions and health and safety guidelines” that would make safely operating at full capacity at every venue a challenge.

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 and 2021 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2022 dates. Ticketholders of the rescheduled performances will receive an email notification with more information shortly. For further ticket inquiries, ticket holders should reach out to their original point of purchase.

Celine Dion Courage World Tour Rescheduled 2022 Dates

March 9, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 11, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 14, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre™

March 17, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

March 20, 2022 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

March 21, 2022 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

March 24, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 26, 2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

March 28, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 29, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 3, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 5, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechenga Arena

April 8, 2022 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10, 2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 14, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

April 15, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

April 20, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 22, 2022 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena