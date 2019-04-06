See Celine Dion Surprise Couple’s Las Vegas Wedding on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel had a slew of surprises in store for a couple getting married in Las Vegas Friday night.

Following a week-long stint at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live shocked Kate and Jason as they were about to tie the knot in a chapel nearby.

During the ceremony, David Spade crashed the wedding to provide shots and give a toast to the couple, while Kimmel officiated the ceremony on a screen behind them.

But the biggest surprise came after they said “I do,” when the doors flung open and Celine Dion appeared to sing her 1996 hit “Because You Loved Me” for the couple’s first dance.

On Kimmel’s Las Vegas finale, Dion also performed a moving rendition of her power ballad “Ashes” from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

Dion announced on Thursday she’d be releasing a new album titled Courage and the “Courage World Tour” following the end of her longtime Las Vegas residency in June.

The album will likely come in November, and Dion will begin the tour with a North American leg starting Sept. 18th in Quebec City, Canada.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” Dion said in a statement. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album… coming later this year.”