Celine Dion Postpones 2022 European Tour as ‘Health Issues’ Persist

Four months after Celine Dion canceled her North American tour this spring due to continued health issues, the singer announced Friday that her 2022 European tour has been postponed as well.

“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows and, unfortunately, cancel some too,” Dion said in a video posted on social media.

“The good news is that I’m doing a little bit better. It’s going very slow, and it’s very frustrating to me. I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasm and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

The European trek was schedule to begin in late-May with three shows at London’s O2 Arena; however, those dates have now been pushed to 2023.

In January, Dion revealed that her spring North American tour would be canceled as she “recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped.”

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a statement at the time. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

Four months later, Dion is still on the road to recovery. “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet,” she added in Friday’s video. “I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

In Oct. 2021, Dion postponed the opening of her new Las Vegas residency due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms. “I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words,” she wrote at the time.

“I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better … I want to get through this as soon as I can.”