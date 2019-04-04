Celine Dion Plots First U.S. Tour in 10 Years

Celine Dion has announced her North American ‘Courage World Tour.’ The trek, which launches in the fall, marks the singer’s first U.S. tour run in more than a decade. She announced the news during a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, which featured a short video chronicling the end to her long-running Las Vegas residency. Her last Caesars Palace date is on June 8th.
“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” the singer said in a statement. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album … coming later this year.”
Her new North American trek kicks off this fall and runs through spring of 2020. It launches at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, with two dates on September 18th and 20th. Following five shows in Canada, she travels stateside for a performance at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on October 18th with several ensuing tour stops that will take her through the Midwest and eastern cities until the end of the year. The tour picks up in 2020 with a show on January 8th in Jacksonville, Florida at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and then she heads through several southern states and up the East Coast before traveling west. This leg of the tour culminates on April 27th at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on April 27th.
Tickets go on sale for Dion’s shows through her March 13th date in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 12th, with pre-sale tickets available to TeamCeline members and American Express Card members beginning on April 8th through April 11th. Ticket orders come with one CD copy of Dion’s forthcoming English album, which is slated for release this fall. In her Facebook Live video, she said the new LP would arrive in “November, roughly.” Tickets for her scheduled spring performances following her Pittsburgh stop will go on sale at a later date.
Celine Dion ‘Courage World Tour’ Dates
September 18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
September 20 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
September 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
October 22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
Oceober 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
October 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
October 30 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome
November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserve Foreum
November 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
December 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
December 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
December 5 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
December 7 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
December 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
December 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
January 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
January 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
January 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
January 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
January 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
January 30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
February 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
February 9 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
February 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
February 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
February 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
February 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
February 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 11 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
March 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
April 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 15 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
April 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place