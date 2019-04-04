Celine Dion Plots First U.S. Tour in 10 Years

Celine Dion has announced her North American ‘Courage World Tour.’ The trek, which launches in the fall, marks the singer’s first U.S. tour run in more than a decade. She announced the news during a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, which featured a short video chronicling the end to her long-running Las Vegas residency. Her last Caesars Palace date is on June 8th.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” the singer said in a statement. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album … coming later this year.”

Her new North American trek kicks off this fall and runs through spring of 2020. It launches at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, with two dates on September 18th and 20th. Following five shows in Canada, she travels stateside for a performance at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on October 18th with several ensuing tour stops that will take her through the Midwest and eastern cities until the end of the year. The tour picks up in 2020 with a show on January 8th in Jacksonville, Florida at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and then she heads through several southern states and up the East Coast before traveling west. This leg of the tour culminates on April 27th at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on April 27th.

Tickets go on sale for Dion’s shows through her March 13th date in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 12th, with pre-sale tickets available to TeamCeline members and American Express Card members beginning on April 8th through April 11th. Ticket orders come with one CD copy of Dion’s forthcoming English album, which is slated for release this fall. In her Facebook Live video, she said the new LP would arrive in “November, roughly.” Tickets for her scheduled spring performances following her Pittsburgh stop will go on sale at a later date.

Celine Dion ‘Courage World Tour’ Dates

September 18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

September 20 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

September 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

October 22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

Oceober 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

October 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 30 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserve Foreum

November 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

December 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

December 5 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

December 7 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

December 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

December 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

January 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

January 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

January 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

January 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

January 30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

February 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

February 9 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

February 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

February 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

February 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

February 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

February 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 11 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

March 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

April 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 15 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

April 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place