Celine Dion Plots Final Dates of Las Vegas Live Residency

Celine Dion will conclude her long-running Las Vegas concert residency on June 8th, 2019. The singer announced 28 final shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with the dates split into two stints: February 26th through March 16th, and May 14th through June 8th.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer admitted in a statement that she “definitely [has] mixed emotions about this final run.” She continued, “Las Vegas has become my home, and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience, and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

Dion has performed 1,089 total shows since launching her first residency, “A New Day …,” at the venue in March 2003, Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. That run continued through December 2007; her latest production launched March 15th, 2011.

Tickets for the new set of dates go on sale Friday, September 28th at 1 p.m. ET. Members of the singer’s Team Celine fan club will have access to a special pre-sale launching Tuesday, September 25th at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets for her previously announced dates, running October 30th through January 20th, are currently on sale.

The vocalist released her most recent studio album, the French-language Encore un soir, in 2016. Dion, widely known for her blockbuster film ballads, recently released the new song “Ashes” for the soundtrack of Deadpool 2.