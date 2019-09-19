Celine Dion Begs Drake Not to Tattoo Her Face on His Body

Drake has a thing for getting the faces of celebrities tattooed on his skin. So far, the Toronto rapper has permanent portraits — of varying quality — of Denzel Washington, Aaliyah, Sade, The Beatles, and Rihanna eating ice cream. Two years ago, Drake allegedly told Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards that he was planning on adding her face to his burgeoning tattoo collection. During an iHeartRadio Canada interview, Dion made a passionate appeal to Graham in hopes of making sure he avoided what she deemed an unwise decision.

“Please, Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something? Don’t do that,” Dion said. “You can write me love letters. You can send me autographs for my kids. You can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner. We can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please.”

Dion continued to build her case by stating how her tattooed face will likely not age well as Drake grows older. “This is not the money maker over here, first of all,” she continued. “The thing I want to say to you, all of us here, we’re going forward in life. I’ve always been very thin. As time goes, as you go older, you too when times comes my face will go longer and it will go not prettier. Please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one.”