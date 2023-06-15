No, Céline Dion Didn’t Roll Her Window Up on Ally Brooke in Viral Video: ‘That Was Not Me’

Ally Brooke wants to set the record straight: Céline Dion never rolled up her car window while she belted out the lyrics to “I Surrender.” In fact, the girl in the now-viral video wasn’t even her.

An edited video clip of a fan singing to Dion outside of her black SUV resurfaces online every few months. After going slightly off-key, Dion is seen supposedly rolling up her window on the fan as she finishes singing. Given the former Fifth Harmony member’s slightly similar appearance to the fan in the video, users have reposted the clip and claimed it was her all along. But on Wednesday, Brooke finally felt compelled to address the video and clear up any confusion over whether or not she could master a Celine Dion song.

“Guys, I hate to break it to you, but that was not me! That’s not me. Here is me,” she said in a TikTok of her own before singing the high note of Dion’s song “All By Myself.” “Just an fyi… 😂😝,” Brooke joked in the video’s caption. She later posted a full clip of her singing the track.

The person singing to Dion in the original video is actually Freida Solomon, a "musician and certified life coach" who sang for Dion in early 2020. The original video — shared to Solomon's socials — shows Dion listening to Solomon and fist-bumping her after the performance before assuring her, "You're amazing," and waving goodbye.

Brooke has had her fair share of meme-worthy content over the years. Aside from the viral video of Fifth Harmony using hammers and mallets on a tractor, a clip of Brooke’s dancing during the group’s song “Down” in Asia has made its rounds, along with a Billboard photoshop fail where she had two right feet.

The TikTok clips come during a lull in music from Brooke, whose last major release was last summer when she joined Deorro for “La Cita.” She also dropped two singles — “Tequila” and “Por Ti” — in 2022. “I’ve gone through a lot of creative changes through my music,” she told Rolling Stone last January. “I’ve been able to really do what I want and experiment, which makes me come alive.”